Best Laptops for College Students in 2020

Starting college could be really daunting. There are usually a lot of tasks to complete and things to put in place before resumption. One of the things you need to do most times is get a laptop. However, this can be really tasking due to the very many options available. To make things easier for you, check out the list of best laptops you can get as a college student.

DELL XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 can be purchased with under $1000 and is the best option for computer science students. It has a very strong battery i.e. the Dell XPS 139350-1340SLV which last up to about 12 hours without a charger. This means you can go through a whole day of lectures without the need to carry a charger around. It has a backlit keyboard which comes with two different lighting settings and a responsive touchpad. This laptop has a 13.3” screen with a resolution of 1920 × 1080, and is super light, weighing just 2.8lbs.

The Dell has a heavy duty CORE i5 6200U 2.5GHz Intelprocessor, an 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage, which makes it flexible for multitasking. The Dell XPS 13 is efficient and also stylish with a color and design that makes it nothing short of sexy.

ACER CHROMEBOOK 14

This is the best under $400 laptop for college students. The Acer has an efficient battery capable of going 10hours without charge. It has a 14” screen with full HD displayand high brightness levels. Its possesses an IPS panel with wide viewing angles and an impressive color representation. This laptop is light weight and easy to carry around, weighing just 2.9lbs

Another key feature is the backlit keyboard which is a plus for late night study, particularly before exams. It’s Intel Celeron N3160 1.6GHz processor and also, 4G RAM makes it more than sufficient for writing and note taking.

DELL PRECISION M5510

The Dell Precision M5510 is the best option for engineering students. With a Core i5-6300HQ 2.3GHz Intel processor and 8GB RAM, you can finish your project a lot faster. It comes with Nvidia Quadro M1000M graphics card made specifically for intensive design applications.

The laptop has a 15.6” screen with full HD display and a resolution of 1920 × 1080. It also comes with an IPS panel for a fantastic color reproduction and wider viewing angles. The screen also comes with Dell’s “Infinity-Edge” Bezel which makes it look really impressive and is seriously thin, with a weight of just 3.93lbs.

HP PAVILION 15

This is the best laptop for college students who are also gamers at heart. It has very impressive specifications and also has an SSD hard drive. IT possesses a Core i7 6700HQ 2.6GHz Intel processor with a 16GB of 2133MHz-DDR4 RAM, which is beyond adequate for any game out there.

The HP Pavilion has a 15.6” screen with full HD display and an IPS panel for enhanced viewing angles. It comes with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M indicating that it can play the most recent games on ultra-high settings. With the 128GB SSD drive and 1TB-7200RPM storage hard drive, the OS and games can be put at high speed.

Some other very good options include: