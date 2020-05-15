Here’s the Best Free Jigsaw Puzzle for iOS Devices

Nothing can beat the satisfaction of playing classic jigsaw puzzles when it comes to gaming. It doesn’t matter if you are four or forty, jigsaws are everyone’s cup of tea (or coffee). These are exciting for experienced gamers, but investing in a new box every time isn’t the idea for most of us. Solving the same old puzzle, over and over again, also feels repetitive. So, in the era where technology is advancing at an unprecedented level, what could be better than having the classic jigsaw on your phone, right? So, here we have a fantastic puzzle game for both iPhone and iPad users.

Jigsaw Puzzles by Easybrain

Jigsaw Puzzles is a popular and free to download the app for not only iOS but also for Android users. It allows you to choose the level based on your experience or ability. It has a vast library of eye-catching and high-definition images organized under several categories such as Animals, Medieval Castles, Landscapes, Landmarks, and more. You have a lot to explore and play all day long with daily challenges that also keep your mind fresh, but you can also go back to these puzzles if you feel like solving them again. To make things even more challenging, you can choose to play mystery puzzles. These unlock the images once you complete the puzzle, but the gameplay is based on the pixels or color combinations you see. This one is quite exciting, and you really need to see it believe how amazing it is.

What Else?

The app certainly works well on small screens and give you the same satisfaction as with the traditional puzzles. If you are a beginner, opt for fewer puzzle pieces to sustain your interest. But, if you are an enthusiast, increase the number of pieces to make the levels more testing. There is a collection of more than 5000 free online jigsaw puzzles ideal for every kind of player. You can change the background themes, lock or unlock the board, scatter all the pieces or pick them one by one and make use of the hints if you get stuck anywhere.

So, Wait No More, Install the App!

Once you start playing the game, you will totally fall in love with it. The interface has no visual clutter, so you are relaxed all the time. No time constraint makes the game even more enjoyable since you do not have to rush through it.

Having a 4.7-star rating on the Apple App Store along with over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the Jigsaw Puzzles app by Easybrain is very much appreciated amongst users. Install the game on your iOS or Android devices and get playing. Also, get your friends to play this fun pastime. You will not be disappointed.