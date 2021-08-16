How Can You Manage Your Local Citations?

Many of you are perhaps not aware that building of local citation is considered to be the top 5 ranking factors to generate local Google search results. If you take an active approach by managing your local citations then it can offer your business an extra edge to improve the visibility of your business in your local search results.

Local contractors of Australia, therefore always prefer to register in Bleen, which is an online directory based only in Australia. Let us briefly understand what we exactly mean by local citation.

A local citation will mention one or a few more combinations of the following few aspects of your business:

Your business name

Your business phone number and name

Your business phone number, name, and address

Your business phone number, name, address, and also website URL

Your business name and also website URL

Your business name and address

To reap the complete benefits of your local citation building, 3 key pieces of information of your business e.g. Name, Address, and your Phone number (NAP) are important. All this info can help Google and any other search engines to validate all your business’ information.

A few citations may also include the website’s URL too, which is commonly termed as NAPW. In this citation, you can also earn a backlink.

Why the local SEO citations are so important?

The presence of your NAP details of the business in national and also local citations will help all search engines to validate all your business’ information. Hence the more citations are available in quality directories around the Internet, it will be better to establish your business within local search results.

Another thing that can boost your online presence is reviews. Suppose you are one of the boat builders and people review your product and also you respond, then that can also help in your citation. Google’s search results will be influenced by positive reviews.

The more citations that you can manage in quality directories, your prominence will enhance in search engines. As an example, your business must be having 100 citations in a few quality local and national business directories, while your competitor had just 60 citations, then your business will rank higher.

Citation can also build trust not only among customers, but also the search engines. The following are a few ways:

You build your citation in a certain well-known directory. Your listing will feature your business’ information and also customer reviews. The search engine will verify your all business information against all other sources available on the Internet that will feature your NAP details. Your potential customers will search for your type of business and in search results, they can find your business. By virtue of many positive customer reviews and also business details that help to get trust with your potential customers who find you in their search results.

As such, building local citations is quite a straightforward process that you can build into your strategy for local SEO. You can also use the busyfox.com.au platform to get few backlinks by posting articles and blogs.