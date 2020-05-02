3 Marketing Tips That Can Help Your Business During Covid-19

Many businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic. Some have even stayed open even after not being deemed essential. Why because we all need income to survive. I’m going to go over three digital marketing tips that will help your business grow but also keep you safe during these trying times.

Email Marketing

I think many new or small businesses don’t see email marketing as a great way to increase business. This statement can be true when you are not setting yourself up for success.

I suggest only doing email marketing with an opt-in list. For those of you who don’t know what opt-in email marketing is, it means the person knowingly gave you their email address and are okay receiving newsletters and promotional emails from your business. Why take the risk of spamming people on a bought list?

Opt-in Email Marketing with Mail Chimp

Not only will you have more success with an opt-in email marketing list. The site I’m going to suggest that use to send these emails requires it. Mailchimp is a great way site to build your email marketing campaigns and send them out. They offer low cost or even free monthly subscriptions. Also, they provide many newsletters and promotional templates that can be customized to fit your needs.

Just remember to split test the subject lines, email template designs, day, and even the time sent. These all play factors in your open and click-through rates.

Pay-Per-Click Marketing (PPC)

PPC is as it sounds; you will pay a certain amount of money every time your ad is clicked. Now there are different forms of pay-per-click marketing. You have the major search engines that offer this, such as Google and Bing. Then you have the social media sites like Facebook and LinkedIn that have their versions of PPC. Even some larger magazine-style websites offer some version of PPC ads.

I mention the use of PPC because it is usually fast to set up, and if you have the budget, you can start driving traffic to your site within a week or two.

Do Your Homework

My recommendation would be to do your homework and find the best location for your pay per click marketing dollars. For example, LinkedIn is better suited for B2B marketing, while the majority of users on Facebook fit within a particular age group.

A majority of these sites have a PPC Campaign Management dashboard where you can set a bid budget and demographic information for your ad placements. Remember, the more specific you can be with the more likely you are to convert that viewer into a buyer.

Longtail SEO Marketing

I would like to start off by saying this is probably not the best method of marketing if you need sales or sales within the next couple of weeks.

I want to note some websites will be able to rank easier in the organic listing because their website is more established than yours. The competition for keywords within their niche is less. They have more on-topic content on their site about their product and services.

SEO Ranking Factors

Search engine optimization has many ranking factors and can get technical if need be you can hire me as your SEO consultant. Now that I have plugged myself let’s get back to how Longtail keywords can bring traffic to your site. I want you to view longtail as the low hanging fruit. What I mean by this is the generally have less competition, therefore faster rankings

You will need to do research to find these keywords. There free and paid sites that aid in this task. To save money, you can sign up for trial versions, find your keywords, and cancel. Two sites I use for keyword finding is Ubersuggest.com and Longtailpro.com. They are both pretty simple to use and provide you with an estimated monthly search volume and how competitive a keyword is—the more competitive, the harder to rank for.

Once you find these keywords, you will need to create content on your website that focuses on the topic of the keywords. To further boost the rankings, you will need to get quality backlinks from relevant authoritative sites.

I would suggest picking one or two of the marketing channels mentioned above and focus your time and efforts no creating good campaigns. These campaigns should be focused on one thing am I giving my potential client what it wants. If the answer is no, then work on fixing your marketing until it does.