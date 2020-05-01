How To Connect YCC365 On A Computer

One of the easiest to use application that you can download in order to connect your camera from your mobile phone is the YCC365 app. This application is a perfect solution if you want to monitor your camera whenever you are

With this software, it will grant you the capability to connect and control your camera. It allows you to view the live feeds and monitor what is currently happening.

Viewing is not the only thing it can do, but also to control it via the YCC365 app. It has a feature called PTZ, which allows you to control the hardware to change the view, rotate it, and many more.

Due to its many useful features, many folks are wondering if they will be able to use the YCC365 for PC. With this software being incompatible with Windows Operating System or MacOS, the only way to use it is to download and install an emulator software.

As of now, this is the only way to run it. Now, we will teach you how to run this software on your computer.

Installing Nox Player Emulator To Run The YCC365 App On Computer

One of the most versatile emulator programs is the Nox Player. This emulator is compatible with most apps, and one of them is the YCC365. With this software, you will be able to run it without any particular configuration. To install this emulator, follow the guidelines listed here.

The first thing that you need to do is to search for the Nox Player emulator, google it and visit their official website. Once you are inside its website, download the installer and save it to your desktop. Double click the installer of the Nox emulator and follow the written instruction of this emulator. Install it and wait for the installation to complete. Now, start looking for the Nox Player shortcut located on your desktop. If you can’t find it, use the search. Open the Nox emulator once you found it and then start the Google Play Store. Now, provide your user account in the Play Store to start logging in your account. After that, search for the YCC365 and then install it. Check the Nox Player home, and you’ll found the YCC365 app there. Double click it to start opening this app and have fun using it from your computer.

Things That You Need To Do Before Running Emulator

Running an emulator requires your computer to be fast enough if you have the following, it will be easy for you to emulate the YCC365 app.

Make sure you have a good processor that can run at least 1.5 GHz speed.

The RAM of your computer must be 4GB and above so that you won’t get problems with it.

Enable the virtualization from the BIOS menu to speed the emulation of your computer.

When you have these minimum requirements, you will be able to use the YCC365 without any issue and enjoy controlling your camera even from a distant place.