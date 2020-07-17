How to Choose the Best Hosting Solution for Your eCommerce Store?

The last two decades have seen an exponential rise in the number of e-commerce websites. The world has gradually moved online, and today, you can find every product/service online. Over the years, online stores have relied on features like fast websites, maximum uptimes, advanced security, and a user-friendly design to attract more buyers to their platforms. However, this has also increased the expectation for new e-commerce sites. While there are a lot of things that contribute to the experience benchmarks set by industry stalwarts, the web hosting service plays a crucial role in the success of your e-commerce store. Today, we will talk about the aspects that you need to consider to choose the best hosting solution for your ecommerce store.

First, let’s look at what an e-commerce store needs from a web hosting service:

Maximum uptimes Advanced security Easy management of traffic spikes Cost-efficiency

Here are some factors that you must consider while choosing the best hosting solution for your e-commerce website:

Be careful before signing up for a hosting plan that offers a free domain

A domain name is the identity of your website. While it is good to find a web host that offers a free domain, you must ensure that the domain is free for life and that you are the owner of the domain. In many cases, the web host offers the domain free for the first year and charges a hefty amount for renewing it. Even if you are opting for a service with a free domain, ensure that you are the owner of the domain and the renewal charges are reasonable.

Choose the right type of web hosting

There are many hosting types available, like Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, VPS, Dedicated Server Hosting, etc. Each of these hosting types offers some benefits to e-commerce stores. Based on your site’s requirements, ensure that you choose the right hosting type. Focus on features like:

Fast page loading speeds

Top-notch security

Maximum uptimes, etc.

While these features are dependent on the hosting provider, some hosting types like Cloud Hosting are designed to offer better speed and security than most traditional hosting systems. Also, apart from the features mentioned above, look for services that offer:

Better traffic-spike management

99.9%+ uptime assurance

Automated backups

Redundant storage solutions like Ceph

Also, pay special attention to the hosting provider. For example, if you are looking for the best Cloud Hosting in India, then you need to research the hosting company and find one that offers features and benefits that suit the requirements of your website.

Summing Up

Remember, a website resides on a web server. Therefore, the performance of the site is affected by the performance of the web server. Hence, ensure that you keep the above-mentioned points in mind before making a decision. Spend some time assessing the hosting requirements of your e-commerce store and choose the one that optimizes its performance while growing with your business. We hope that this article gave you a good picture of how to choose the best web hosting in India for your e-commerce store.