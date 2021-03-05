We are living in a time when there are hundreds of alternatives to choose from while shopping from the aisle and online stores, as a result of booming startups and established businesses expanding their horizons like never before. Therefore, there are more challenges than opportunities to grab the eyeballs of your target audience.

What can you do to Engage your Audience?

When advertising and marketing begin the process of persuasion, it is things like packaging and customer experience that help companies win in the longer run. Moreover, today, the unboxing experience is a major influence in the decision-making process. Therefore, a company cannot overlook the packaging of its products.

The packaging has to be thoughtful and relevant in order to be effective. A creative packaging design agency can help you craft distinct and attractive packaging that resonates with your brand and product as well as appeal to the audience. Let’s understand how to engage customers with packaging.

Utilize your Brand Philosophy and Elements

The branding must be consistent across all the elements and it also must be in line with the brand philosophy and values. Your logo and other branding elements must be similar on the packaging, corporate materials, website, social media, print materials, etc. Using the language and visual identity you have invented while brand positioning and strategy helps you create consistency in your packaging which eventually leads to the better consumer experience. The logo, colours, visual elements, words, style and approach, everything plays an integral role in creating a powerful brand position in front of your consumers.

For example, if you are a food brand using a modern styled logo and witty communication, you can use fun elements in designing the packaging and quirky communication. Your packaging need not just appeal to your audience but also entertain and engage them. If they wait a moment to check out the packaging from just the front sight, it is safe to say that you have grabbed their attention. And if they find it amusing enough to remember and explore more, you have successfully begun the persuasion process.

Make the Packaging Engaging

Utilize the elements that bring in amusement in the mundane shopping experience. From educating, exciting to entertaining, you can use various engaging elements in your package design to enhance the experience. A food packaging design agency will be playing with visual elements, using communication that amuses your audiences along with giving a touch of fun to your product, carrying forward your branding efforts, etc. can help you make your packaging engaging.

For example, while packaging a perfume, you can incorporate a fragrance. For food package design for kids, you can tell a story through illustrations, etc. You can hire a food packaging design agency to make sure that your packaging is done professionally.

It is all about making your product stand out with your creativity. However, your goal must be to give customers as much information as possible about the product so that you can influence their decision-making process positively. You can utilize visual elements to your advantage to take your design to the next level.

Go an Extra Mile with Customer Engagement Experience

Keep a window on the packaging from where your customers can look at the product. Add a section with the texture from where they can touch and feel how the product will feel. If you are designing a package for scented products, give them an opportunity to smell the fragrance without hampering the product. The better you give details about your products, the more chances you have to persuade your customers. For example, you can keep a window in your food package design to show your customers the product. You must pick the type of packaging material carefully to make your packaging convenient.

Tell a Story

People like stories and if it is communicated effectively, they remember it. Keeping your packaging in sync with your brand, tell a story through your art. Take them on a journey and all the while helping them make a decision. Talk about your unique selling points, uses of your products, applications, details about your products that are important in the decision-making process, involve your customers to participate in the process by making your packaging interactive. You can ask your customers to take action. However, make sure that you do not overshare and overwhelm them or under-share and consume them. Use your packaging to your advantage, don’t get lost among the herd. In addition to sharing details about your product, you can tell a powerful brand story that includes answers to the following.

How did your brand get to where it is today?

What are your goals?

What makes you stand out in your industry?

How are you helping the community?

Enhance Unboxing Experience

A trend that has converted into a notable shopping experience is the ‘Unboxing Experience’. Unboxing is the excitement experienced by the clever and attractive presentation of consumer products. With online purchases going sky high, it is all about the experience that you can offer to your customers. When one of the main factors is the attractiveness of the packaging, the unboxing experience extends the reward-seeking feeling, which trumps almost everything else at first glance. Unboxing is that extra touch that will help you become memorable. Consulting a packaging design agency is the best way to make sure that you leverage the benefits of an ‘Unboxing Experience’.

