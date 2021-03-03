How Robotic Dispensing Could Transform Your Pharmacy

Robotshaverevolutionizedmost industries including the Health and medical services and one such area that has been transformed is medical dispensing. Manual dispensing of medicine can be tedious and repetitive but with the revolution of robotic pharmacies, all the manual tasks can now be done by a robot.

How does a Robot work in a pharmacy?

The adoption of Manufacturing automation has brought an immense improvement and sustainability of the overall operations of pharmaceuticals. It is essential to know how the robot system operates in the pharmacy:

E-Load Accurate Loading processes: The E-Load is designed to automatically identify the products from the delivery notes and then update inventory systems of the pharmacy.

The E-Load is designed to automatically identify the products from the delivery notes and then update inventory systems of the pharmacy. Connect the transport: There are a variety of transport solutions that complement manufacturing automation in order to convey the medication. The examples include the following: Lift: This is a convenient option for vertical displacement which is non-invasive and compact. Toboggan: Personalize the color of your pharmacy, the position and size to compliment the interior decor. Conveyor Belts: The most appropriate solution for any horizontal displacement.

There are a variety of transport solutions that complement manufacturing automation in order to convey the medication. The examples include the following: Flexible and Smart loading: Manufacturing automation has the ability to handle a variety of loading units like mono-reference, multiple box and single box loading.

Manufacturing automation has the ability to handle a variety of loading units like mono-reference, multiple box and single box loading. Autonomously optimize the inventory: Storage placement and shelves can be adapted based on the medication load capacity.

Storage placement and shelves can be adapted based on the medication load capacity. Diverse Load Options: Robots are able to handle multiples boxes with different or same medications and then load them simultaneously.

Robots are able to handle multiples boxes with different or same medications and then load them simultaneously. Touchscreen: Provides an easy to use and intuitive experience for the workers.

Benefits of Pharmacy Dispensing Robots

The traditional pharmacy dispensing practices involves manually organizing the medication as per the prescription, categorizing medicine and making dosages.

Manufacturing automation is able to take up all the tedious and time consuming work without the need for human intervention.

Here are the benefits of Robotics in dispensing medication in a pharmacy:

Enhanced Efficiency: A robot is designed to work effectively without errors by filling and organizing a huge number of medication. The use of manufacturing automation enables the pharmacists to concentrate on more value added tasks since most of the work can now be done by the robots.

A robot is designed to work effectively without errors by filling and organizing a huge number of medication. The use of manufacturing automation enables the pharmacists to concentrate on more value added tasks since most of the work can now be done by the robots. Pharmaceutical operations are effective: Manufacturing automation is very effective since it automatically dispenses the correct medication to the patient as prescribed unlike a pharmacist who may decide to suggest a different dosage on the demand of a patient.

Manufacturing automation is very effective since it automatically dispenses the correct medication to the patient as prescribed unlike a pharmacist who may decide to suggest a different dosage on the demand of a patient. The Medical Dispensing environment is error-free: Once a robot has been programmed to do the right thing it will do the same thing repeatedly without any errors not unless people reprogram the robots or introduce errors.

Once a robot has been programmed to do the right thing it will do the same thing repeatedly without any errors not unless people reprogram the robots or introduce errors. Germ-free environment: The use of manufacturing automation in the pharmaceuticals ensures that the medicine being dispensed is done in a sterile environment hence reducing infections caused by exposure to germs and mishandling of drugs.

The use of manufacturing automation in the pharmaceuticals ensures that the medicine being dispensed is done in a sterile environment hence reducing infections caused by exposure to germs and mishandling of drugs. The waiting time for patients is reduced: Thousands of medical prescriptions can be filled in just seconds with the use of a robotic dispensing machine resulting in high patient satisfaction.

Thousands of medical prescriptions can be filled in just seconds with the use of a robotic dispensing machine resulting in high patient satisfaction. Security: Medications in a robotic pharmacy are stored securely in a dispensing machine and can only be operated by people with the right access controls. There is therefore limited chance for theft as experienced when done by human workers.

Medications in a robotic pharmacy are stored securely in a dispensing machine and can only be operated by people with the right access controls. There is therefore limited chance for theft as experienced when done by human workers. Improvement of pharmacy operations with technology: Health care facilities keen on ensuring that they remain competitive in the market are now embracing the robotic pharmacy because this technology is seen to increase the safety of the patients and allowing pharmacists build lasting relationships with both patients and physicians.

Conclusion

Manufacturing automation in the pharmacy can result in faster and much effective dispensing of medicine since the robots can manage to do what the human workforce can do in the shortest time.

It is the perfect choice for the healthcare service especially in the current Covid 19 pandemic, since the medication can be dispensed with the highest levels of hygiene.