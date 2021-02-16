Is Your IG Account Hacked? Find Out Here!

You open your IG app and try to log in, yet you realize that the username and password do not match, then there is a good chance that somebody changed it. Provided that you did not update it yourself or authorize someone to do it for you, then there is a possibility that your account has been hacked. And when this happens, what are you supposed to do? How will you know that your account is hacked? Let’s go ahead and find out.

Changed Email

The email that you provided upon setting up your Instagram account serves a purpose. Once any changes have been made, like somebody updated the email address, then Instagram will send you a notification and be given an option to retrieve the account or not. If you did not authorize the change, then you can go ahead and update it. If you can’t, then you have to contact Instagram support to report what happened.

Username and Password Don’t Work

If all of a sudden you cannot log in using your username and password anymore, then there is a huge possibility that it has been hacked. Usually, if you try to log in, Instagram will say that your Password is incorrect even if you know it’s not. In this case, check your email for any update changes and start the retrieval process from there.

Someone Is Controlling Your Account

When your account likes photos and videos of people you don’t know, someone may control it other than you. Suspicious activities will be one of the red flags that you should not take for granted. If you notice any of this, you need to stop the hacker from accessing your account.

Now that you know the red flags that can help you tell if your account is hacked or not, then you need to do something to ensure that your login details are secured. Always keep this information confidential. Never share it with anyone, nor leave them written down somewhere. If not, you can also use a hacking tool to help you gain back access to your account. Some people also use password finders to help them retrieve their Instagram account.