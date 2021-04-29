In recent years, eBooks have been growing in popularity to the point where many titles are only released in digital formats. Even avid readers who used to swear they’d never make the switch are rethinking their attachment to paper copies. The reasons behind this trend are simple: eBooks are convenient, widely available, affordable, and more environmentally friendly than paper books.

The thing is, there are right ways and wrong ways to go about using eBook readers. One bad experience can turn otherwise interested readers off from making the switch, but they shouldn’t give up just yet. Instead, read on to find some tips for how to make the most of reading eBooks.

Find a Great Publisher

Not all eBook publishers are created equal. Some put more effort into user-friendly formatting, phrasing, and title choices than others. Most conventional publishers consider eBooks an afterthought, at best. Try a specialized publisher like alKeyTAB that focuses exclusively on producing high-quality digital content.

Try Out a Few Readers

Every eBook reader is a little different, too. Some only let people read through the text, while others have more advanced features like bookmarking, searching, and even note taking. Download a few eBook readers and try them out. Keep in mind that it’s best to compare apples to apples. Find one book that looks like it will be an enjoyable read, then read a few pages at a time on each reader. Stick with the one that offers the best experience.

Try Different Settings

Once readers have chosen what device and what eBook reader they want to use, they should try out different settings. With a few color and brightness adjustments, it’s often possible to reduce screen glare to next to nothing, and many specialized eBook readers also make it easy to change fonts, font sizes, background colors, and other features.

Avoid Full-Screen Mode on Computers

It’s just fine to use a laptop or even a desktop computer to read eBooks, but avoid the temptation to use full-screen mode. While it’s true that it will require fewer page turns, it’s harder on the eyes and can make it more difficult to get used to reading on a screen. Instead, set the line length to approximate that found in a printed book and try out different window sizes until it looks right.

Get Used to the Page Turns

The best eBook readers for computers are those that offer intuitive, easy ways to turn the pages without accidentally skipping content. Get used to flipping back and forth in the book. Eventually, it will feel just as natural as turning a physical page but with fewer paper cuts.

Take Breaks

At this point, most people know how important it is to take breaks from staring at screens. It can be hard for readers to remember that when they’re engrossed in their favourite novels. Try looking up at the end of each chapter and focusing on an object at the other end of the room for 30 seconds. That’s all it takes to avoid excessive eye strain.

The Bottom Line

There are plenty of reasons to love eBooks. Trying one book on one reader and deciding it’s not a good fit is a terrible idea. Don’t give up on this new print medium before trying out the tips above.