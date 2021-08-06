What to Do If You Can’t Afford a Web Designer

by Alex Schnee

If you have been considering how you can make a quality website without having to spend a lot of money in order to do so, then you might be concerned about how you can make a site that functions well without hiring a designer. The good news is that it is now easier than ever to create a functional site that will work for your business without having to know HTML or CSS.

Here are some solutions to help you when you can’t afford to have a designer on your payroll.

Consider a template

One of the benefits of designing a site in this day and age is that there are more tools than ever to help those who do not have knowledge in coding or design. If you do not have the budget to hire someone, then a template on a platform like Wix or Squarespace can be helpful—especially if you are a local small business. Headless commerce can also a useful tool since it allows you to make changes to your site without having to go deep into your backend and make changes.

Limit your pages

The more pages you have on your website, the more likely you are going to have problems when it comes to your site design and directing your users where to go. While your website should absolutely have a homepage and contact information, if you aren’t comfortable with design then you might want to reconsider hosting a store or video on your site. This can cause it to crash or conflict with your theme—all problems which will probably require an expert to go in and fix.

Use a third-party platform

Instead, you might want to host some of these more complex pages (or multiple pages) on a third-party platform. This can be especially true when it comes to an e-commerce store. Thankfully, platforms like Shopify make it simpler than ever to have your store hosted there while still connecting it to your site. For those with no design experience, many of these platforms also offer templates that are simple to use and look familiar to users, making them more likely to buy from you and trust your brand.

Ask for feedback

Your design might look alright to you, but if you are not an expert, then it might be missing some fundamental elements or actions for your visitors. You don’t even need to ask for some feedback from a designer! Asking your fellow employees, visitors to your site, and more can make all the difference when it comes to determining whether or not your website is easy to navigate or if it needs some more tweaking.

In summary

Just because you don’t have a ton of money to spend on hiring a designer doesn’t mean you can’t have a fully functional, beautiful site that gets the job done. With these tips in mind, you can create something you feel proud of and that brings business in.