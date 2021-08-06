Improving Team Management for Your Business

Managing a team is not the easiest of tasks. There are many moving parts, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are more distributed than ever. While some businesses have returned to working in the office full time, many have a hybrid system in place to have all of their employees back during some days or on a rotating basis. As such, team management has only become more difficult, and it is more complicated than ever. However, there are several things you can do to improve the team management of your business. With that in mind, here’s how you can implement digital tools and team training and to make your team more productive.

Implement team management tools

Many businesses have come around to the idea of remote team management due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, while many business can be partially managed remotely, they can’t always be run remotely. It all depends on the type of business you run, as something like a service business, which includes plumbers, electricians, and general contractors, can’t be entirely done remotely. While the dispatching service does not need to be located in an office, the contractors do need to go to job sites to fulfill their work orders. In this case, a good way to improve team management would be through the use of service dispatch software. Service dispatch software allows service companies to automate the scheduling process, and also allows service companies to work around their contractor’s schedules and fit them into their work order scheduling.

Digital tools such as service dispatch software are often excellent options for hybrid teams, even if some of them work remotely full time and others work in offices or job sites full times. These team management tools can help you keep tabs on the status of work and your employees, and give you the ability to message them if you need an update. You can also use digital tools such as project management tools to set deadlines and keep track of a project’s project. This way, if anything lags behind, you can know what to address and who needs to be held accountable, even if it is yourself or your management team.

Offer team training

While every business is ultimately paying its team to work, it also needs to invest in that team so that they can get the best results. Paid team training goes a long way in helping your employees progress their careers and upping their skills. Depending on the industry, there can be a heavy ROI attached to team training. Not only can team training help improve your team’s job performance, but it can also help with retention. Because employees will be paid to train on company time, they will likely be grateful toward your efforts and will stay with your business for a longer period of time they would otherwise. Employee churn is a serious expense, and offering paid team training is one way to mitigate that expense, all while benefiting your company due to increased job performance.

In summary

All businesses, especially those that are at least partially remote, need to put in effort to better manage their teams. Not only will this help them increase their organization and efficiency, but it will also help them increase their employee retention as well. Implementing a combination of digital tools and paid team training will go a long way in helping your team’s become better than ever, and will help your business soar to new heights.