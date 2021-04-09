Huawei AI Cube, analysis and opinion

Huawei AI Cube is Huawei’s smart speaker powered by Alexa, which comes to claim its piece of cake in the growing demand expected during 2019. After using them for a few weeks, this is our Huawei AI cube review.

During the last edition of IFA 2018, Huawei presented its proposal for the growing market of smart speakers with voice assistant. As Huawei is one of the leading manufacturers of routers and network devices, its device would not settle for offering friendly answers to your questions and orders.

When the word Cube appears on a product, everyone tends to think of it as a square-shaped smart speaker with six equal sides, as described by a cube in the vast majority of geometry books.

But to everyone’s surprise, Huawei has taken an unexpected turn to its story to design a cylindrical smart speaker with a certain tapered tendency. Where is the cube that they promised us in the name?

We can anticipate that the only square that you will find in the Huawei AI Cube is the box in which the product is delivered and that, from the first moment you take it out of it, you discover that it is much more than it appears to be.

Modern design that looks familiar

Comparisons are hateful, but taking the Huawei AI Cube out of its box inevitably reminds us of Google’s smart speaker design, but without the sloping top.

What is smart speaker?

We are not facing a precisely compact device to be a speaker, but we must always keep in mind that it is not only a speaker. The Huawei AI Cube is a complete access point and 4G router with which you can improve the connectivity of your home.

Its weight is about 900 grams, so it is not exactly a device that lends itself to mobility, despite having 4G LTE connectivity functions that invite exactly that.

Despite including the misleading name of Cube, its cylindrical design is marked by smooth lines that give it a really nice and modern aesthetic that blends in perfectly with any style of decoration.

Two thirds of the device are covered by a matte white casing in which you can see a discreet silkscreen with the brand name that goes completely unnoticed as the light falls on it. Under this case we find the necessary circuitry for the Wi-Fi access point and 4G router functions that the Huawei AI Cube provides.

