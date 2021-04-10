Steps To Choose An SSL Certificate For Your Website

When you think about website security as a site owner, the first few things that probably come to mind are server security, antivirus & antimalware tools, vulnerability scan, etc. The focus is usually on the web hosting plan ensuring the security of the server and the website.

However, most site owners neglect another important area where hackers can gain access to sensitive information – when it is being transmitted between the server and the user’s device. If the connection is not encrypted, then this can be a potential loophole that hackers can exploit and cause damage to your business.

An SSL Certificate offers this encrypted channel to websites, among other benefits. There are different types of SSL Certificates available. While a Comodo SSL Certificate is one of the most popular ones among site owners, there are numerous options making it difficult to choose the right one.

Today, we will offer a step-by-step guide to help you make the right SSL Certificate purchase for your site.

Step 1: Register your domain

To get a Certificate Authority to issue a publicly-trusted SSL Certificate, your domain needs to be registered. Registration of a domain is an essential step in making the site available on the internet to people. Unregistered domains are usually used internally by organizations.

Step 2: Choose the Trust Level of the SSL Certificate

While the core function of an SSL Certificate is to encrypt the communication between a web server and the user’s terminal, different types of SSL Certificates are available based on the volume of information included in them. Before you buy SSL, understand these three types of SSL Certificates:

Domain Validated SSL Certificate – The most basic type of SSL Certificates, and only prove that the site owner has administrative control over the website. Organization Validated SSL Certificate – These certificates carry the information of the business and work as a confirmation that the website is actually run by the said company. Extended Validation SSL Certificate – These are the most advanced types of SSL Certificates and include the maximum information about the company.

Step 3: How many domains do you want to protect?

If you are running a single domain, then a standard certificate will suffice based on the trust level you desire. However, if you want to secure multiple domains, then you need multiple domain SSL Certificates. Also, if you want to protect multiple sub-domains, then you can use a multiple domain certificate or a Wildcard certificate.

The following video gives a visual guide to purchasing an SSL Certificate:

Summing Up

Ever since Google started including SSL encryption as a parameter in determining the page rank of a website in its search engine results page and displaying a ‘Not Secure’ message in its Chrome browser for sites without SSL encryption, most site owners have started installing SSL Certificates on their sites. However, choosing the right certificate is important to ensure that you derive the maximum benefits. The steps mentioned above can help you determine the type of SSL Certificate your site needs and help you to get SSL security for your site.