Introduction to the IG stories and how do they work?

Instagram is not only about texting someone. Yet, it becomes one among the powerful advertising tools these days. Many brands and individual creators prefer using Instagram for their promotions to reach a wide range of audiences.

Instagram stories let you share multiple photos and videos throughout the day. You can edit the photos and videos with stickers and doodles. The slideshow feature of Instagram stories will help you make your content more engaging. It also allows sharing the moments of the day without keeping them on the Instagram profile. Let’s check out everything you want to know about the Instagram stories-

Those who want to know more about the use of Instagram stories can check out here. We would tell you about the use of Instagram stories, how to post Instagram stories, and many more things.

What you can create with Instagram stories?

As an Instagram lover, you better know about the feature called Instagram stories. You can add the effects on Instagram stories like text, stickers; live face filters, and so on. Instagram is full of features as it provides the ability to add several songs to your stories and videos.

As an Instagram user, you can check out who is watching your story. You just need to swipe up to check out who watched your story. You get a feature to make your story private or public. The feature allows you to hide your story from anyone you want to.

Right ways to post Instagram stories

When it comes to posting an Instagram story you need to click on the camera icon. By swiping the left you can reveal the story camera. Once it is started you just need to capture a picture or you can click on the option to record a video. You can select any of the options as per requirements. Apart from this, there is a pool of filters and text available that you can use to make your content engaging.

Can you add the location sticker to Instagram stories?

In order to add the location sticker to the stories ig, you just need to swipe up and select the option. Next, you can check out the location and choose the specific location as per the requirements that you want to filter in the bar. You just need to tap on the location to add in your Instagram stories. Hence, you would be able to change the color of the sticker and do many more changes as well.

Check out how do the Instagram stories working

In this guide, we provide complete details about the Instagram stories. You can check out the tips and tricks that would give detailed information and overview-

Posting

Hide the content from anyone you want to

Replying

Check the views

There are a set of other things you can do in the Instagram stories. Hopefully, this step-by-step guide would help you check out everything you want to know about the Instagram stories. If anyone wants to know more about the use of stories ig, you would let us know.