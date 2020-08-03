Look for the Font You Need

Please note that some fonts are not suitable for formatting your eBook in PDF, pub or mob, or are not read by certain reading devices (tablets, e-readers, etc.).

So don’t be too imaginative and stick to the traditional fonts recommended above. However, regardless of your choice of font, double check the appearance of your text after formatting your book as PDF, pub, mob, etc. All characters should display correctly with the correct spacing. You can visit to https://ingramer.com/tools/fonts-generator/ for font generation.

My last advice on the font

If your text is long, preferably use a serif font, even for a digital book, reading will be more pleasant.

For the cover, we advise you to use sans serif fonts, more readable and more eye-catching.

You can use two different fonts, one for your author name, and one for the title.

In the case of an intermediate title, you can use the same font as the title, but in a smaller size or in italics, for example.

Sometimes, for purely graphic purposes, one is tempted to use fancy fonts. Be careful, choose them in moderation. The purpose of a cover is to catch the eye, but sometimes an ill-chosen title policy will work the other way around.

For a summary, associate a font with serifs (that of the main text) for the chapters and a sans serif font for the sub-chapters, for example, so as to distinguish them clearly.

Note: never use more than two or even three different fonts. Having dozens of fonts in your word processing software doesn’t mean you have to use all of them. It is best to limit yourself to two fonts and use bold if necessary for emphasis.

What size of the font to choose?

The size – this term refers to the size of characters – is usually expressed in points.

Next to the font, the body is the most important choice in the design of your book. Because size directly influences the readability and appearance of your book. Too small, the book becomes unreadable. Too large, you waste paper, the lines become too short, and you amplify justification problems and increase the number of hyphens.

First, the size depends on the font you choose. Times New Roman font size 12 will not display the same as Book Antiqua size 12.

The smaller the format of your book, the smaller the font size of your text. For example, a text will be displayed in size 12 in an A5 format, while size 10 will be most appropriate in a pocket format. Note that between a size 11 and 12, it is possible to choose an intermediate size (11.5).

For the cover title, increase the font size; play with the background colors of the letters against the background color of the cover. Use sites offering color palettes: Also vary the lettering and leading.