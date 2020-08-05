STEP UP YOUR DIPLOMAS TO MASTERS: A VIRTUAL PG PROGRAM IN DATA SCIENCE 

Turn your passion into an academic achievement with this affordable Master’s program to become a certified data scientist. This program allows you to delve deep into subjects such as hypothesis testing, Python, SAS, Data Science A-Z™, statistics, neutral networks and artificial intelligence.

About this program

This virtual endeavor to create quality data scientists has received tremendous success over the years. In this course, students will be able to truly master complex subjects with clarity and better perception. The e-content is created by experts in the field who understand the need for practical application as well. Hence, projects are designed to aid the students comprehend the nuances of tuning, learning to use Pandas for Analysis and much more. The course comes with an affordable price of just ₹40, 000.

Course Professors

Leonard Friedrich– Rated as the best advisor in the field of Data Science by the University of Washington. He is an acclaimed author of several books and a sought-after speaker on the complexities of Data Science.

Daniel Kyle– One of the most experienced staff of the renowned Data Science Center at the DC Academy who is a trained professional in Python and SAS.

Steve Edward– A young and multi-talented data scientist known for his dedication and commitment to help students gain excellence in data science by promoting practical application.

Course outline

Course 1

Machine Learning- An adequate knowledge in Machine Learning instills required skills to understand the artificial intelligence used to solve intricate details without performing actual calculations in programs.

Course 2

Python for Data Science– This course teaches the usage of python on data analysis and Machine Learning. It helps grasp the art of using Pandas and Seaborn to solve plots and data analysis.

Course 3

Data Science with SAS– A detailed study of the concepts such as linear digression, data manipulation, techniques to master clustering and the ability to solve modern problems pertaining to business is done.

Course 4

The Big Data Hadoop– This course is designed to meet the needs of conducting experiments in labs which requires accuracy in solving real-life problems using the Big Data processing using Hadoop

Course 5

Java – This certification course on Java is an extra bonus added to this Master’s program. Concepts that include core Java concepts and techniques are made clear using videos and projects

Requirements

This program is specially designed for those who have an excellent academic record in at least one Diploma course on Data Science Students are required to devote a minimum of 20 hours per week to fulfill the goals set

STAND OUT WITH THIS REMARKABLE FEAT

Upgrade your seemingly simple Diplomas to gain a Master’s achievement as a trained data scientist. The perks included are:

Receive your certificate

You will gain a personalized certificate as a proof of your achievement from the prestigious Dc Academy of Science, Washington.

Diplomas to Master’s

This course was specially designed and developed for those who have earned a Diploma in Data Science to enable them to raise their standard and gain this Master’s that is worthy of highest acclaim

Scholarships

The program allows you to get in touch with our staff to avail scholarships that are designed for the deserving

