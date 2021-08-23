Mobile App Splash Screens – How To Get It Right?

Have you ever wondered what those simple screens come without buttons and arise when an application is launched and disappears real quick? Well, those are known as launch screens. They signify proof that all little details are equally important while offering an impressive impact to your users. It might seem that all factors influencing the user interaction with your application at once are unmanageable, but there are available possibilities to resolve all these hurdles. Let us explore some of them, a brief guide to get your mobile app splash screens right.

To dive deep into understanding splash screens, we must know their basic definition. First, the screen, which acts as an intro screen called a boot or load screen, is a splash screen. These splash app screens can be seen when an app starts booting or loading. It usually is just the logo of your brand or an introductory graphic defining your brand idea. This screen provides the user with assurance that the app is starting and will not crash for long and provides the user with basic information while it takes time to load.

Do we need this splash screen, though? It is probably the most asked question and must be answered rightly.

Two significant reasons why this introduction screen is so important are building brand trust and improving the UI/UX of your app.

Building the brand:

A splash screen flashing your brand’s logo will indeed influence the users. It will make the user aware of the developer and creator of the app and act as an attractive trap. If they enjoy your user interface, they might as well use other applications developed by you. At the same point, you must consider that this screen must not flash for too long; if you delay their interaction, it might lead to adverse effects such as removing the app in frustration and never returning.

When we consider a complicated app, possibly used once in a while, and it loads with time, it is necessary to create a unique screen before showing the main activities. It is recommended by both Google and Apple to improve users’ involvement with a launch screen. On the other hand, if we consider a relatively small application and has to be used throughout the day multiple times, a splash screen appearing every single time can lead to the user getting annoyed. It depends on the utilization of the user. What we need to consider is the application’s loading time. Nonetheless, it is imperative not to leave a blank screen and let an emptiness impact users’ opinions about your brand or app.

UI/UX building:

Now that you have considered how essential it is to create your app with a splash screen, make sure that whenever you avail mobile app development in Dubai or anywhere across the world, you ask for a great splash screen design as well. Here is what you need to consider.

Some real quick rules to follow while creating an engaging splash screen:-

Keep the suitable Resolution :

Everything you choose to display on your splash screen must respect the most outstanding quality standards. An image with flaws might give a negative idea, and a perfect image will impact users in a good way about your main page of the app. It is because the splash screen acts as a placeholder for your main page. It would help if you also kept in mind all the requirements to make the first few seconds very engaging and as interactive as possible.

Use The correct dimensions :

According to the experts, you must create the splash screen considering different available screen sizes, small, medium, and large. A platform like Google even offers general information for screen sizes for your reference, and Apple suggests providing an Xcode storyboard or some static images suitable for all devices. Check these screen sizes and get the accurate dimensions to plan the design accordingly and not leave some space blank, it looks disturbing in those cases.

Use the right balance and make it fun :

It would help if you found the right balance between minimalistic and boring. People must observe the screen but must not get too bored or too annoyed with it. Make it enjoyable, fun as well as simplistic in nature. Simplistic elements make it much easier for your users to comprehend the purpose of the elements and make them more interested in the screen usage with your app. It must never include advertisement elements because it gives the wrong idea about the brand or its functionality in the first impression.

Display the loading process :

To display the progress of the launch of the app, the loading icon is an excellent method to keep users engaged, even if it takes a bit longer. It makes users understand that there are no errors with the application or their device. It lets you appreciate users’ patience. Also, they don’t feel stuck with the unloading and there is no confusion with the technical parts.

Conclusion:

Splash screens play a vital role in the success and progress of your mobile applications. They entice the users and help build your brand’s overall value and engagement among the users. Therefore, it is critical to consider using these screens to your benefit and keep in mind the points mentioned above about using the right screen dimensions, image resolutions, and the loading process. App developers in Dubai have this very common notion that your users will be intrigued by the first impressions they have of your app and wish to continue using the application even more, which in turn benefits your overall business growth. It may not sound as important, it’s just a load screen that doesn’t even appear for a few seconds to be registered by the user, but sometimes they could save you from the embarrassment of app loading delays and unfortunate errors.