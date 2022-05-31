SEO Glossary For Marketers To Better Understand Technical Jargons

Website is a potent marketing tool and so marketers must never let technical jargons come in the way. Here are some SEO jargons that can help marketers easily communicate with web developers on website optimization.

SEO Agency Los Angeles offers an extensive range of SEO services. Custom SEO strategies are created because every business differs. Some SEO jargon you need to get familiar with because it helps to communicate with web developers and SEO professionals with ease.

Accelerated Mobile Page – AMP is Google’s open-source project that helps publishers create optimized content and web pages for every device.

Anchor text – The underlined, dark blue text seen on many web pages you visit is anchor text. They help search engines detect the content and relevance of the page.

Alt text – Search engines cannot read images, so a description in HTML called Alt Text is added for crawlers to identify the relevance.

Backlink – A link that points to an external website.

Blog – Web pages including posts about relevant topics to the niche.

Blackhats – Bad SEO practices that don’t follow Google’s guidelines.

Bounce rate – Users who move away from your website within a few seconds.

Broken link – When you see a 404 error page it means a broken link has occurred. It happens when a webpage is deleted without a redirect.

Cache – Temporary data is collected and stored to help apps, websites, and browsers to load quickly.

Cloaking – Black hat practice which displays different information than what is expected.

Canonical URL – Canonical URL helps crawlers which address is best when there are several pages with similar content.

Disavow – When Google is told to ignore links as they are spam, artificial, or low-quality.

Domain – Your website’s main address.

Dofollow – Hyperlink instructs Google to follow the link rather than the nofollow attribute.

External link – It is a backlink.

Fold – It is a point on the website, where the page is cut off at the bottom by the user’s browser window or monitor. It means any element placed below the fold is scrolled but not directly visible. Google prioritizes content placement above the fold because it can be seen instantly by visitors.

Guest blogging – A practice of publishing blog posts as a guest on someone else’s blog or website.

Google My Business – GMB is a local business directory.

Header tag – It is a code designated for headings & subheadings.

Image compression – The image file size needs to be reduced to enhance page loading speed.

Keyword – Search terms people use when they come in search of information. Each webpage is optimized to attract visitors for specific keywords.

Keyword stuffing – Keyword overuse in content to gain a high ranking. It is bad for SEO.

Link building – A process of achieving lots of high-quality inbound links to enhance ranking on search engine results.

Metadata – It tells Google what your webpage is about.

Nofollow – Links that don’t pass link juice to another.

PageRank – Google has assigned 0-10 number that indicates how good overall SEO is.

Redirection – When URL is migrated from destination A to B.

Robots.txt – It tells Search bots which website areas are accessible and the ones to ignore.

These are some technical jargon used in the SEO landscape marketers need to be familiar with.