The Increasing Role of Predictive Maintenance TechnologiesTechnology by admin - January 26, 20220 While preventive maintenance relies on best practices and historical data, predictive maintenance takes measurements from machine operations as they are occurring and uses this data to raise red flags when indications of a problem are noted. In summary, predictive maintenance is proactive, can be performed as your machines are running at their normal production modes, and identifies and addresses potential problems, allowing maintenance to occur before the failure happens. For more on predictive maintenance and its advantages, continue reading below. The Increasing Role of Predictive Maintenance Technologies from Advanced Technology Services </div