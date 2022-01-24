Today, VPNs are becoming an essential component for internet security and bypassing regional restrictions. Not only that but it’s also been noticed that VPN also improves overall network performance and saves you from bandwidth throttling.

In this blog, I will cover how to use a VPN on Xbox and why you should download an Xbox VPN.

Although Xbox consoles don’t support VPN connectivity directly, the process of using a VPN on Xbox could be daunting. However, connecting to an Xbox VPN has undeniable benefits.

Therefore, I will show you the quick and simple steps to use a VPN on Xbox.

Yet, before digging deeper into how to use a VPN on Xbox, let’s figure out why you should download an Xbox VPN or why use a VPN on Xbox?

Why use a VPN on Xbox?

Games and the internet go hand-in-hand these days, and a VPN will be excellent support for your Xbox console. Since VPNs are popular for online security hence, getting a VPN on Xbox will secure your digital footprints.

A VPN on Xbox will hide your online activities and form an encrypted connection between your device, host server, and the internet.

One of the best benefits, or I can say the main reason to use an Xbox VPN, is that it enables you to bypass geographical restrictions.

It means that with a VPN on Xbox, you can access unlimited games and websites that are otherwise blocked in your region.

While using an Xbox VPN, you can make the most out of your Xbox console.

With a VPN, you can enjoy regional as well as international content like video services, apps, music, and games. Besides that, a VPN also enables you to stream different Netflix libraries and YouTube content and videos.

Moreover, when you play games online, anyone can see your IP address. Sometimes, opponents obtain your IP address and push your online security at risk by attacking your network to push you offline.

The main example of such an attack is a DDoS attack. A VPN encrypts your IP address and saves you from such potential threats.

In addition, I will also point out some speed issues that might be caused by a VPN. For example, when you use a VPN, it slows down your speed due to routing data. However, if conditions are upright, then VPN can also improve speed and multiplayer game latency, depending on your service’s servers.

As mentioned, VPN potentially secures users from bandwidth throttling, where your ISP limits your connection speeds while monitoring your online activities.

Hiding your network traffic with a VPN improves your speed and gets you smoother browsing and streaming experience on Xbox.

You can find many affordable VPN services these days since the VPN expansion at its peak. So, compared to the offered prices, VPN benefits that you can avail of are huge.

How to Connect and use a VPN on Xbox

Connecting a VPN is not easy if you don’t have native VPN support or an Xbox VPN app.

If you want to form a connection without harming your full network, it’s better to use a VPN-enabled Windows PC to share a connection with an Ethernet cable.

In this process, a Windows PC with an Ethernet port will be required to share a stable internet connection. Also, if you’re following this procedure, you first need to sign up with a VPN service with a respective Windows app or manual support.

Once you get a Windows PC connected with a VPN, you can share the connection with your Xbox console.

After connecting both your PC and Xbox console with the help of an Ethernet cable, you can follow the quick and simple steps outlined below to share your PC VPN with Xbox:

Connect the Ethernet cable between your VPN-connected PC and Xbox console

Click right on the Start button

Now, click on the Settings option

option Click where you see the Network and Internet option

option Now, click on VPN

Select Change adapter options

Click right on your VPN icon

Select properties

Head to sharing tab

Check the Allow other network users to connect through this computer’s internet connection box.

box. Tap on the Select a private network connection box.

box. Pick your Xbox’s Ethernet connection .

. Press OK .

. Now, on your Xbox controller, press the Xbox button

Press the RB button three times.

three times. Choose Settings .

. Then choose Network tab.

tab. Now select Network settings .

. Select the Test network connection tile. Your console will now connect to the internet.

To connect your Xbox with a VPN-enabled PC, your PC should have an active VPN connection. After connecting both PC and Xbox, your Xbox traffic will be routed with the VPN. You can now easily use your Xbox with a VPN.

Conclusion

Having a VPN on your Xbox will allow you to access content that is blocked in your region. A VPN will also secure your connection against different threats like DDoS. Keep in mind that a VPN might slow down your connection speeds depending on your server location. Yet, all in all, a VPN has numerous benefits that you can enjoy on your Xbox console. Follow this blog as your guide to use a VPN on the Xbox console and access unlimited games and apps.