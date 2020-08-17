What is a VPN?

So, what is VPN? VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. It ensures that you can safely access the internet everywhere. It also ensures that if you are connected to an open network, hackers cannot just access your data and you can use the internet without any restrictions. Additionally, it ensures that your IP address remains invisible thus it also protects against people from the outside. What it actually happens is that when you start up with a VPN, your mobile or computer connects to another computer. This could also be your computer at home, but then it is quite difficult if there is no VPN. You are responsible for everything yourself and it is often not the safest. With a VPN all your internet runs through it, it can be seen that you are connected to a VPN, but what else is happening on the network is not visible. In this way, no restrictions can arise and no one can see what you are doing.

Benefits of a VPN

Its advantages are that it has many different uses. For example, you are safe from hackers, you can use the internet anywhere safely and without restrictions as long as you are connected to a network. The biggest advantage is therefore that your computer or mobile is extra well protected. It is ensured that the IP address that you request to access a certain domain is encrypted. It is now a lot more difficult to steal data from you because if something is stolen it is encrypted and therefore unreadable. The other advantage is that it ensures that your privacy is guaranteed. It is also the case that for example people from the government cannot find out your location. Additionally, companies that offer a Virtual Private Network often do not store your data, so when you visit a domain, the information that indicates that you have visited that domain is not stored.

Disadvantages of a VPN

The disadvantages are that anyone can use a Virtual Private Network, including criminals or hackers, for example. It is also true that you can only trust on people who offer it, because everything runs through their servers and they can do whatever they want with the information. Another disadvantage is that it is not entirely impossible to steal the information that runs through a Virtual Private Network, it is just very difficult. It is therefore not very likely to happen, but keep in mind that this is indeed possible.

Choosing a VPN provider

Finding a company that offers you a Virtual Private Network is not very difficult. You can just search the internet for one that suits you best. It is also important that you look at the price. For most companies you pay a certain amount per month, but there are also those where you can pay on an annual basis. There is of course no best VPN, but you can find the larger providers including NordVPN, Cyber ​​Ghost and ExpressVPN. All these companies offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and are therefore ideal if you want to try it before you start a subscription. If you want further information about a specific Virtual Private Network, you can always go to the internet. Every company has its own conditions and agreements that you can read on their website. Good luck and above all, have fun choosing your Virtual Private Network provider.