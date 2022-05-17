What is SEO Audit And How To Do It?

SEO audit process helps to identify errors and glitches, which can prevent your website from ranking. An SEO audit comprises multiple parts. It includes –

Checking for on-page SEO issues.

Check if the site is crawled, indexed, and judged correctly by search engine bots.

Examine your off-page optimization for links to your site from other websites.

Verify your site offers a good user experience to desktop and mobile users.

Optimization of keywords in the content.

Search websites for thin or duplicate content.

Set up and maintain tracking for website performance.

If an SEO audit is ignored then you can lose sales opportunities, get penalized for toxic backlinks, and lose a competitive edge. Auditing exposes site issues that can cost you quality traffic and sales.

SEO audit must-checks

Crawl your website

Crawl your website using a tool like Ubersuggest to get an idea of how the Google crawlers crawl on your site.

Manual Google search

Perform a manual Google search to see your website ranking status. It helps to find out where to start the technical SEO audit.

Use a single website version

If you have multiple website versions, search engine bots get the mixed message and get confused. It can be desktop or mobile version or HTTP or HTTPS version. Ensure that your website makes use of a single version for easy browseability.

On-page optimization

Look for duplicate pages, title tags, and headers.

If plenty of content is published with similar themes then you may be looking at duplicates of the same content.

The optimal title tags need to be relevant and their length has to be between 50 – 60 characters.

Meta description needs to be compelling, engaging, and reveal what the page is about.

Ensure that the content is properly organized and the keyword is included in the title, Meta descriptions, URL, subheadings, and alt tags.

Internal & external link management

Internal and external links allow users to navigate the site intuitively. However, pages may be moved or deleted, which results in broken links. Users experience the 404 error codes and get frustrated. Use tools to identify the broken links.

Check site speed

In this digital era, people need instant gratification. They can hardly wait for a page to load and can bounce. Check speed using the SEO tool and take action if your score is less than good or excellent. Optimize images, leverage browser caching, condense JavaScript, etc.

Leverage analytics

You get real-time analytic reports associated with bounce rate, page authority, and many other metrics. Use two analytical tools and compare the metrics and use them as a benchmark. Keeping track of your website performance removes the guesswork and you get an enhanced SEO audit report.

Check offsite SEO & perform a backlink audit

Backlink quality matters, so use tools to assess the backing kind that points to your site. Backlink audits help to find out how your current link profile is affecting your website. You can find areas to concentrate on receiving high-value links. Even competitors’ backlink volumes can be identified, so you can plan to work and outperform them.

Never feel overwhelmed about performing an SEO audit. Start big but handle the issues one at a time.