What role does Swisscom LoRaWan play in iot

Swiss Post has played an important role in the recent build of the LoRaWAN network in Switzerland: users can now get a full Switzercloud IoT solution from Swisscom on the national LoRaWAN (c) network which allows LoRaWAN-compatible devices that are already supported by Actility to take advantage of the coverage provided by the Helium Network and pay a fraction of the data transfer cost.

The network is seen by Swisscom as the foundation for smart cities, smart cities, energy-efficient buildings, machine-to-machine networks, and new digital applications. He worked with the Swisscom LoRaWAN network (called the Low Power Network / LPN) at Swiss Post, the national postal service of the country.

Swisscom said it plans to complete the initial rollout by the end of 2016 when it begins preparations for a dramatic increase in the number of connected buildings over the next few years. The network is based on the LoRa Alliance industry-standard LoRaWAN and will pave the way for smart cities, energy-efficient buildings, machine-to-machine networks, and new digital applications.

LoRaWAN is the most common type of LPWAN and provides ubiquitous connectivity to external IoT applications while keeping networks and management simple. LoRaWAN and LoRa are supported by LoRa Alliance, a non-profit alliance and one of the fastest-growing technology alliances of over 500 members (as of 2018) committed to the large-scale deployment of Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWANs ) by the development and promotion of the open LoRaWAN standard.

This is the third blog in an ongoing series about LoRa® devices and LoRaWAN protocol and its power to transform 5G-based next-generation network applications. Ronan Le Bras, Orange Technology Strategy Leader, and Remy Lorrain, LoRaWAN Networks Director for Semtech discuss LoRa network protocols, network management, regional disparities, and roaming/satellite communications.

As with the Sigfox network, the idea is that conventional cellular networks are not today optimized for IoT implementations. As LTE CatM1 and NB1 are gradually being rolled out by cellular carriers – as Verizon recently announced a joint initiative with Qualcomm to use Cat M1 LTE modems – some speculate that this means the disappearance of other low-power wide-area networks such as LoRaWAN

Government operators and private companies or individuals interested in implementing the LoRaWAN network can apply to the LoRa Alliance for NetID, which can be selected six months before joining the LoRa Alliance.

Leveraging these technical and ecosystem benefits, Senet offers cloud-based networking operating platforms and network distribution services to create global LoRaWAN connections on-demand, as well as tools needed to integrate and manage connected devices with the scale and security required by the business. IoT applications.

Orange’s unified platform Live Objects collects data from devices on our LoRaWAN networks and mobile devices, from LTE-M and NB-IoT to 2G via SMS from Orange devices to 2G via SMS.