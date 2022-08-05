Which are the best AI Copywriting tools?

Jasper

Jasper is online software that uses artificial intelligence and other vital technologies to create different content types automatically. You need to enter some seed keywords or some phrases to give the software an idea of ​​what you want to make. When the tool gets the context, it will generate multiple copies of its content within seconds, not just one. And the best part is that the generated content has excellent readability.

However, the ability to give automated copywriting software an edge (in current marketing and technology scenarios) is the ability to create compelling, engaging, and transformation-oriented marketing copies or content. In addition, there are several other benefits to using AI-powered copywriting tools.

Jasper pricing

This software has already convinced us with its range of features and performance. Jasper is a premium copywriting tool. In other words, it is a free plan and no free trial.

This gives readers a 5-day free trial with a limit of 10,000 words. After the trial period ends, one should upgrade to a monthly or subscription plan to continue using the software. The best thing about the premium plan is that the price was significantly reduced. Both programs offer over 50 copywriting tools, allowing you to create unlimited project folders and add total team members for free.

Writesonic

Another prestigious automatic copywriting software that uses artificial intelligence is Writesonic. This software was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first launched on AppSumo as a lifetime offer. Most of the employees work from home, so there was a lot of feedback from our users. The client found it very helpful in clearing the writer’s block. And undoubtedly, Writesonic produced content with top-notch quality and near-perfect readability.

Writesonic Pricing

When it comes to pricing, Writesonic engraves us with its very adjustable and plenty of plans. For starters, it offers ten free credits to generate any content for new users. If a person exhausts the free credits, you’d have to subscribe to its yearly or monthly plans.

One gets complete access to its features, irrespective of which plan you choose. Although, an individual will have some usage restrictions on the parts.

Apart from this, one of the amazing part about Writesonic pricing is that its pricing is relatively cheaper and more flexible than all the other AI copywriting tools .

Copysmith

Copysmith is a classic sample of the best AI copywriting tools available. The software, like its competitors, was launched in 2020 and has been working on blocking user writers ever since. It has also streamlined the content creation process for many users.

With Copysmith, you get the luxury of creating as much unique content as possible in a short amount of time. When this software was released on Appsumo with a lifetime access agreement, Appsumo customers were in a hurry to gain access immediately. Copysmith users consider it an ideal copywriting app. And after testing the software myself, I agree that it has a lot of potentials to meet your content needs.

Copier price

First, Copysmith offers a 7-day free trial. During the trial period, one have full access to the software so you can test all features. Next, we offer three rate plans with monthly and annual billing options. Most basic features are available on all projects, but advanced features are only available on higher-level versions. In addition, there are certain usage restrictions.

Anyword

For some reason, Anyword, a leader in the AI-powered copywriting market, is qualified to be called the best AI copywriting tool. Founded in 2012 under Keywee, it recently changed its name to Anyword. Anyword has many advantages; one of its most striking features is the predictive performance score. What do you mean? Each version of the copy that Anyword produces for a long list of featured content types has a numbered score. This score shows how well the composition transforms the audience. In other words, the higher the number, the more likely it is to convert.

Anyword pricing

The Anyword team has revamped the pricing structure. Previously, there was a free plan based on the first plan. But now, Anyword offers a perpetual free program that provides 1,000 credits each month. The free plan gives a person access to essential copywriting tools.

You must subscribe to a premium plan to access advanced features beyond the 1,000 credit limit.

Free – A permanent free plan that gives you 1,000 credits each month with access to essential copywriting tools.

Basic: This plan starts at $ 19 per month with 15,000 credits per user seat. This is a reasonable price for accessing basic software features.

CopyAI

This AI copywriter was developed and launched in 2020. Over time, its popularity exploded and quickly became the most popular copywriting tool. CopyAI is so efficient today that it’s no exaggeration to say that it offers high-conversion copy and content ideas. Once you start using CopyAI, you don’t have to get stuck in a block of writers or make old copies.

Copy AI pricing

CopyAI can convince us with pricing. First, you can use a copywriter to test the functionality by allowing a 7-day free trial. The free trial is only allowed to run 100 times per day. Once completely satisfied or at the end of the trial period, you will need to enroll in the Premium Plan. They offer two plans for monthly and annual billing cycles. Rest assured that both programs provide unlimited content generation and full access to the software.

CopyAI Price Free Trial – CopyAI’s 7-day free trial allows you to generate 100 content per day.

Solo – This program is perfect for small businesses and bloggers. You must pay $ 49 monthly to sign up for this plan. This will give a person full access to the software and its premium community.

Custom – At the same time, if you represent an enterprise-level business or marketing agency, you can sign up for this plan. However, you need to request a custom price. In addition, this plan will provide collaboration capabilities after release.