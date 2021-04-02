Why most companies are avoiding a return to work testing and implementing the hybrid work model

The coronavirus pandemic has forced several companies to shift their approach towards their services to their customers. While some companies have shut down for incurring heavy losses in the process, others are still lingering on to make some profits. However, almost all companies have agreed that the hybrid work system is the best response to tackle the pandemic without affecting productivity.

The hybrid work model involves the employee continuing with their work from various places so that their efficiency is not affected. A variant of this model that most companies are using is the work from home model. In this model, the employee has the provision for working from home. There are several advantages associated with the hybrid work model, due to which most companies have started using it. Some of them are:

No need to travel for the employees

If you look at the time spent for office purposes, you will find that a major chunk is wasted every day on travel. Every office goers waste around 1-2 hours every day going and to the office and returning home. They also waste a lot of energy in the process. all these wastages can be prevented if the employees start working from home.

As a result, the employees get more time to rest and get refreshed before and after work. They have more energy to devote to their work. They no longer have to go to work since their employers do not prefer to conduct any return to work testing. The outcome will be increased efficiency on the part of all the employees.

Have lesser pressure and can share with the family

Every office exerts unsurmountable pressure on its employees. While most employees excel under such pressure, many others succumb to it. An efficient way to survive such pressure is to discuss it with the near ones. However, an office environment is highly competitive where it might be difficult to find someone who is ready to listen to one’s problems. Some people might also use others’ problems to give a boost to their persona.

The best place to voice out any problem is the family. If the employees work from home, they can vent to all their feelings in front of their families without thinking about its outcome. Moreover, the employee can do so daily, thus preventing such pressure from building up in their mind.

Have an additional target of finishing work efficiently and in lesser time

When employees work from home, they have a target to finish their work quickly to give more time to their families. However, they do not compensate for their hurry with their efficiency. Rather, they cut down on the time that they used to waste in an office environment. One such time wastage is taking tea or coffee breaks regularly. They devote these times to their work and complete it as fast as they can. However, such a scenario can only exist if the work is not time-bound. Such an attitude towards work leads to increased efficiency and productivity.

These are some of the reasons why most companies are opting for the hybrid work model. They have experienced increased productivity and efficient customer handling. The employers do not have to take the extra hassle to conduct a return to work testing. If you wish to experience similar results, you can choose the hybrid work model for your company.