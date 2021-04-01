Being a Virtual Grandparent During the Pandemic – 4 Great Platforms to Use

The coronavirus has brought many of our in-person interactions to a halt. This has impacted senior citizens most severely. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), eight out of ten coronavirus deaths are senior citizens. Therefore, most seniors have had to shelter in place and socially distance themselves to ensure their health is not at risk.

Even if you’re isolating yourself due to COVID-19, there are still ways to connect with loved ones and friends, however. Many grandchildren are used to seeing their grandparents regularly, and luckily, there are four great platforms to help keep their grandparents in their day-to-day lives. Here is how to be a virtual grandparent during a pandemic and which platforms are the best to use.

1. Zoom

Zoom can be a great place to start connecting virtually. Zoom is a video-conference application that can be used for many things including meetings, school lectures, and communication with your grandchildren.

Many real-life social gatherings can take place on Zoom, and all you need is a Windows, Mac, Android, or iOS device to get started. The maximum number of people you can have on a zoom call is 500. During these calls, you see and speak with one another by enabling the camera and microphone on your device.

Zoom has many neat features that can keep your virtual call interesting. For example, you can share your screen with your grandchildren, which means they can see what you have on your screen. You can share photo albums, funny videos, and more with them.

2. Skype

Skype is another virtual platform that is quite similar to Zoom. Skype is a telecommunications application that gives you access to video chats and voice calls between devices, such as tablets, cell phones, computers, and smartwatches. You must have an internet connection to be able to communicate via Skype.

When using Skype, you can video and audio chat while also having access to instant messaging. However, you can only have up to 50 people on one Skype call. Like Zoom, you will need to allow access to your webcam and audio on your device to use the video chat feature.

3. Facebook

Facebook is an online social networking platform that has 2.3 billion active users, according to Webwise. When you sign up for free with Facebook online, you will be able to share and post pictures, videos, articles, and chat with your family and friends.

To get your grandchildren connected with your Facebook profile, you can “add” them as a friend. Just visit your grandchild’s Facebook profile and click “add friend.” Once your friend request is accepted, you will see everything they are sharing on their profile, and they can see everything you post on yours.

Many families really enjoy the Facebook Groups feature. You can create a Facebook group and add whoever you like to the group (the group could be set to public or private). A Facebook group is a way to easily connect with your family members while also sharing and posting fun content and life updates.

Facebook is one of the easiest ways to stay connected with your family and grandchildren, as it opens up a whole new way of virtual communication.

4. Facetime

Facetime allows you to connect with your grandchildren wherever there is cell service or a Wi-Fi connection. The Facetime application typically comes with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. However, the only way you can use the Facetime app and connect with someone on Facetime is if you both have Apple products.

You can activate the Facetime app by pressing the green Facetime button on your device. Once you connect, you will be able to see and hear one another when you have your camera and microphone enabled.

Facetime is one of the easiest ways to get all of your grandchildren in one place, as you can invite up to 32 people to the group call. Although Facetime is typically used for video chats, you can use it for audio calls as well. So, if someone on the other end has a bad signal but has Wi-Fi, you can still call and speak with them.

Summary

With 21st century technology, we have access to many virtual platforms. Being a virtual grandparent during the pandemic can be difficult when you are isolated from your loved ones, but thankfully these four great platforms are there for you to stay connected.