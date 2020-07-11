Why Should You Buy Bitcoin With Credit Card – Coinipop Executive

Earlier, it used to be very difficult to buy Bitcoin with a credit card due to the less facility provider as well as the issue of chargeback. The feature of purchasing Bitcoin with a credit card allows investors to pay with fiat currencies, something a lot of exchanges don’t recognize. But platforms like Coinipop make it easier for first-time investors or buyers who want no delay or hassle and the transaction to be completed in a short amount of time of buying with a credit card.

The chargeback issue has been reduced through anti-fraud companies, allowing Coinipop to facilitate more and more customers the ability to purchase Bitcoin using their credit card.

The feature of facilitating Buy using Credit Card in Coinipop, made it very ideal for beginners who may not want to get involved in a tricky and lengthy process like any other exchange. Coinipop kept it very simple and user friendly and provided an instant buy option.

For instance, if you are willing to buy on any exchange with Bank or Wire Transfer, it often takes around 3-8 days to get confirmation of your funds; that means you can do anything during this period. But due to the facilitators like Coinpop, the buying bitcoin with credit card is now becoming very popular and also a very convenient way to purchase cryptos

Apart from the speed of the transaction or purchase with a credit card, it is more secure from a security point of views due to the number of hacks happening on exchanges nowadays

How Fast Does Coinipop Send You Bitcoins?

Although as soon as your bank confirms the payment, you will see Bitcoins in your wallet, however sometimes it depends on your country and payment method used.

Coinipop Has lowest Withdrawal Fees

Buying with Credit card sometimes makes people feel like they have to pay a huge amount of fee or additional charges hence people avoid over time. But now with Coinipop, you will not be charged with any additional fee, they will only and only charge if your bank charges or apply some fee to conduct the transaction

Coinipop has High Limits & Liquidity

Coinipop offers very high limits and liquidity to their customers. Although Limits depend on your account level, which is determined by how much information you have verified.

About Coinipop

Coinipop is owned and operated by CRYPTO HOUSE OÜ, a company incorporated in Estonia and regulated by the Financial Intelligence Unit (“FIU”), licensed to provide services of exchanging a virtual currency against a FIAT currency. Coinipop has a wide array of services but their main service allows users to buy and sell Bitcoins through credit card. The rates you’ll get on Coinipop are fair in general, with a remarkable customer support