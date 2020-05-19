3 Ways to Mine Cryptocurrency in 2020

The use of cryptocurrency has grown exponentially in the last few years. The process of crypto mining includes adding several verified cryptocurrencies to the blockchain ledger. Honeyminer reviews state that the crypto mining software helps in making passive income from the mining of various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Mining Is Profitable Nowadays

Previously anyone with a PC could mine at a profit, but now miners should possess expensive equipment to stand any chance. The profitability depends on several factors such as hardware, electricity costs, and the type of cryptocurrency you want to mine. As per Honeyminer reviews, the following cryptos can give you the best bang for your mining buck:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Ethereum Classic

Grin

Haven Protocol

BitTube

How Do You Mine Cryptocurrency In 2020?

With the emergence of a larger cryptocurrency market in the 2018 bear market, people are looking forward to profiting from this exciting and innovative space once again. Mining these kinds of currencies in 2020 is not only lucrative but also helps secure crypto networks by validating transactions.

The 3 best ways using which you can use in cryptocurrency mining are as follows:

Cloud Mining

This includes paying a specific amount of money to someone (mostly a big corporation). Thereafter the miner has to “rent out” his mining machine called a “rig” and also the process itself. The rent lasts for a stipulated period according to the agreement. During this period, all of the earnings that the rig makes (excluding the electricity and maintenance costs) are transferred to the cryptocurrency wallet of the miner.

This has become very popular recently because it offers the possibility of participating in miners with little resources or uninterested in owning a rig. Also, there are two options for cloud mining- free and paid. Miners can opt for any option as per their convenience.

GPU Mining

It involves using GPU rigs to utilize graphic cards for mining cryptocurrencies. A standard rig is made out of a processor, a motherboard, cooling, rig frame, and certainly 2-8 graphics cards. This is the most popular and well-known method of mining cryptocurrencies these days since it is both efficient and relatively cheap. The excellent hash speed and the general workforce compensates for the high construction costs of the rigs.

ASIC Mining

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) are special devices designed explicitly for performing crypto mining. They are assets in the world of cryptocurrencies because they produce cryptocurrency in great amounts as compared to others. ASIC mining is very controversial and predictable. But it has no match for producing insane amounts of cryptocurrencies.

Honeyminer reviews say that you can carry out cryptocurrency mining nowadays with the handiest options. You just need to have a cryptocurrency wallet. That’s it!