A Career In An Animation Industry

Everyone knows Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Tom and Jerry, and Stuart Little. They were some of the most famous animated characters in the world who served to entertain us from our childhoods. But have you ever thought about how these characters are born? And how mere drawings does the wonder of singing, dancing, and fighting? The answer to all these questions is Animation. Animation can be described as a branch of multimedia. Multimedia plays on more than one medium as it merges text, images, graphics, animation, audio, and video to create the virtual magic we see and hear. Animation has evolved into one of the fastest-growing industries in the world today. Jobs in this field are one of the most in-demand in the 21st century. There are various top tier institutes in India that offer a bachelor’s degree in animation and multimedia. The MIT ADT (Maharashtra Institute of Technology – Art, Design & Technology University) is a private university established in the year 2015 in Pune, Maharashtra. Registrations for the MIT ADT Admission 2020 can be done through the application forms floated on the institute website.

How To Enroll For Animation?

Any candidate, to be eligible for the bachelor’s degrees, should have completed higher secondary (10+2) education. Top institutes float application forms for the candidates who wish to join for the course. Entrance exams are also conducted annually for shortlisting students for the undergraduate and postgraduate programs. MIT conducts DAT (Design Aptitude Test) which is one of the premier national entrance tests in the country. The test also offers admissions to flagship institutes under the umbrella of MIT group of institutes. Selections for all programs will be purely based on merit during the MIT ADT Admission 2020.

Need For Creativity

To be successful in this field one should have an artistic mind with a lot of imaginative skills. Creativity is the key here as the animation starts with an idea which is then worked upon to develop into a story. Another basic skill one should possess is the art of sketching and/or drawing. A good sense of color, dimensions, scale, design, knowledge of background art, and layout. Patience, discipline, and dedication to work are vital as this field involves a lot of hard work and long hours of planning.

Job Prospects in Animation:

Employment options go beyond film animation studios. You are also free to explore areas like web animation. Another area is the application-based animations where you design specific animation for important sectors like medicine, defense, architecture, and interior design. These sectors are on the lookout for 3D simulations for everything ranging from human anatomy to building designs and defense set-ups.

There are other types such as puppet animation alongside the most commonly used animations, i.e. 2D and 3D. Graphic and website designing, 3D product modeling, etc. are other fields where animators can gain employment. Business, sales, engineering, education, and advertising are also dependent on animation. It has scope in fashion and interior designing and even in legal and insurance companies for presentations and models. The multi-billion-dollar gaming industry is another compelling prospect that includes the production of video and mobile games.

These are some of the job profiles for the graduates:

Modelers: They are the ones who create the models for animation. A solid understanding of aspects such as anatomy, form, and volume is important.

They are the ones who create the models for animation. A solid understanding of aspects such as anatomy, form, and volume is important. Storyboard artists – They require strong drawing skills. One should have strong technical skills and should be able to visualize a sequence of events from frame to frame.

– They require strong drawing skills. One should have strong technical skills and should be able to visualize a sequence of events from frame to frame. Character animators – They are the ones who bring characters to life through various forms of animation.

– They are the ones who bring characters to life through various forms of animation. Background artists – They specialize in setting the background for the project.

– They specialize in setting the background for the project. Layout artists – They are the ones who decide the lighting and camera angles.

– They are the ones who decide the lighting and camera angles. 2D animators – They make a large number of separate drawings that define a sequence.

– They make a large number of separate drawings that define a sequence. Compositing artists – They sort and finalize the positioning of individual frames of animation on top of one another to create the final images.

Fees Structure for The Animation Course:

The investment required for a degree such as Bachelor of Design in Animation is very high compared to other undergraduate courses. MIT ADT University Fee Structure falls almost on the ₹15 lakh mark. Though the investment seems huge, the rise in opportunities in an ever-growing industry makes this a very compelling proposition. The college also has additional perks such as internships and placement training for students to make them employment ready. A dedicated team of placement faculty is always on work for conducting various programs and inviting top companies to the institute. Companies such as TCS, Wipro, Capgemini, Microsoft, G2 Design, WildCraft, CNN IBN, IBM among others are the top recruiters hiring from the college. Various scholarships are also provided for students based on criteria such as merit, performance, and family income for concessions at MIT ADT University Fee Structure.