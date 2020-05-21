Must-known Facts About Black Hat Search Engine Optimization Services

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the necessary technical strategies applied by the digital networking development companies to promote any website. There are two types of SEO services- White Hat SEO service and Black Hat SEO Service (รับทำseoสายเทา, which is the term in Thai). Although both SEO services are used to increase the number of audiences of any website, yet there is a difference between them. While the former follows the legal and regulatory steps, the later use some restricted strategies against the community guidelines.

Tactics Used by These SEO Services

This SEO service often uses some unethical tactics which are not legal. Some of the tactics are keywords stuffing, doorway page, content automation, private blog networks, cloaking, use of paid links, etc. It must be remembered that using such tactics can give your website a penalty and ban it for a long period. Moreover, it can in no way to improve your website’s reach to the audience. Some tactics are briefly written below.

Cloaking: It refers to the manipulation of content to users. The contents shown to users and the search engines are different. As a result, they deliver your spam contents.

Keywords Stuffing: It refers to the use of irrelevant words to rank your website higher in the search engine. As a result, the clients get wrong or exaggerated content.

Paid-Link Usage: After many reports, the use of paid links has been banned. Buying or selling links are strictly against the guidelines of search engines.

Private Blog Networks: A PBN or Private Blog Networks refers to a group of websites used only for building links for search engines. They increase the appearance of any particular website.

Ways and Reasons to Report Black Hat SEO Service

If any SEO service provider uses the wrong ways to improve your website connectivity with the search engine, you will surely get the wrong information after searching for anything. Moreover, there are possible chances of website hacking or virus attack. So, in such situations, you can use Google Webmaster Tool to file a web spam report. If you see any malware threats on your websites, then you can also request a malware review.

If you are looking for ways to earn huge traffic overnight, you can opt for the Black Hat SEO Service. However, if you are willing to run any website for business purposes for a long time, then you should ignore using Black Hat Search Engine Optimization technique.