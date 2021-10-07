A CMMC AUDIT PREPARATION CHECKLIST

Define CUI for each contract and determine where it is stored, processed, and sent.

The first step is to determine the CUI environment. These are the locations where CUI can be found in your facility:

Stored

Processed

Transmitted

Understanding the CUI environment for cmmc consultant allows you to define the NIST 800-171 systems, services, and processes. The federal contracting authority for the prime contractor must explicitly explain the CUI for their subcontractor to evaluate your level of risk in your case.

Determine which NIST 800-171 controls are applicable.

After you’ve identified your CUI environment, you may start figuring out which systems, services, and processes are covered by NIST 800-171. Whether they store, process, or transmit CUI will determine this. Controls for simple networks will be applied across the entire company, but controls for segmented CUI environments will only be relevant to sub-networks.

Develop policies, procedures, and standards to help you achieve your goals.

Every contractor has his or her own set of circumstances. Depending on the level of risk, policy prescriptions may alter. The first step in preparation is to figure out which regulations apply to your company, such as:

Industry-specific legislation and domestic and international cybersecurity and privacy laws

Contracts that have legal weight

Maintaining compliance necessitates the use of documentation. It necessitates the creation of a clear hierarchical structure that incorporates the following:

Policies

Standards

Controls

Procedures

To implement CMMC controls, operationalize the policies and standards.

This is the point at which you put your thoughts and planning into action. You can evaluate what you’ll need to do to achieve and maintain compliance by applying NIST 800-171 controls to your policies and standards. It’s vital to identify and define the individuals or teams in charge of specific CUI controls. This guarantees that controls aren’t neglected or implemented incorrectly due to misunderstandings regarding roles and responsibilities.

Utilize Control Execution Metrics to Identify Areas for Improvement

Following the implementation of controls, your company must continue to monitor its performance. This allows you to create a long-term composite that may be utilized for optimization and analysis. Over time, your company will amass precise data that will aid in identifying which parts of the business need improvement. Take the effort to build Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) for your firm to assist you with this.