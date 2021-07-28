How Are Virtual Career Fairs Helpful?

In the prevalent times of Covid-19, the new normal is being defined and added to the dictionary every day. With each aspect of a career shifting to a remote workplace and digital platform, job fairs have been ironically an ongoing practice even in the pre-Covid world. A digital job fair is becoming more popular and preferred by recruiters and students/job seekers.

What is a digital job fair?

Virtual job fairs are similar to webinars and are held at a set time. Financial services, health care, nonprofits, the internet, and software services are the most active industries in this space. Recruiters and job seekers meet in a virtual environment to share information about job openings.

Virtual recruiting eliminates the bother, time, and cost of attending a typical job fair. Hiring managers will be able to meet applicants face to face, interview them, and make offers at the moment, rather than just reading resumes.

How do they work?

Employers can use Zoom rooms and chat boxes with recruiters during multi-employer career fairs. Attendees may plan their day ahead of time or stop by various “rooms” during the day, asking questions in a group environment or starting a one-on-one conversation with a recruiter.

Career platforms can provide software, marketing, and even pre screening of applicants for individual clients. Recruiters from a firm can interact with a range of eligible individuals for their unique positions.

How to crack a digital job fair?

Below are some crucial factors that influence the success of a digital job fair.

Do early registration as it helps in preparing better for the participation. Research about the participating companies. Every employer likes the applicant to be aware of the company basics as they help assess a good suit between the two. Keep the resume updated, and one should be thorough with it. Prepare a pitch that introduces one and presents vital information in minimum time and words with maximum efficacy. Double-check the setup and plan a backup for any hick-up Be professional in communication and attire. Set up space with pleasing, distraction, and noise-free surroundings. A peaceful place is excellent, and because the camera will be active, the surrounding should not have a questionable background that may come off as unprofessional. Be open to discussion and be proactive in approach. Being outgoing is more like selling your resume to the companies than faking it. Be mindful of body language, which can project under confidence and nervousness. This may result in the recruiter losing interest and preferring another candidate. Initiate communication post fair to refresh memory and restart a new perspective if things didn’t go very well the first time.

Conclusion

When trying to make the most out of an opportunity, the optimum results rest on the preparation and sound knowledge. Doing the homework before participation can help a job seeker make quick decisions. Also, the key to cracking a job fair is understanding that the value from a job fair is derived from being a part of the job fair and putting in consistent effort in the pre-participation and post-participation stages.