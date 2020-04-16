How do recruiters evaluate you?

It’s quite a task to evaluate a candidate and hire him/her for the concern. Back in the days, the evaluation of recruiters was easy. But with time, it has become quite difficult these days. Unless you have any great recruiting strategy, you may not be able to find the right candidate for the job.

Despite the difficulties, there are solutions available to the challenges. In this post, we will discuss the steps that an HR professional or recruiter evaluates or hires you.

Here are the steps, they follow to find the right candidate for the job:

Know your candidate

You need to know your candidate in and out. From his skills to motivation, you need to have a complete idea about him. This will help you find out whether he is the right fit for your company or not.

Use your current employees

Try to understand the reason why your current employees love to work with you. Once you know the reasons, you can apply the same to attract other candidates as well.

Skill testing

Skill testing is an important part of any recruitment process. The candidate needs to prove their skills to acquire the job in the concern. Skill testing assessment tests are conducted by organisations to choose the best from the rest.

Personal interview

Once you have cleared your skill testing and have been shortlisted, you will have to appear for the personal interview round. This is where the main drilling takes place. You will be asked many questions. For example, why you are fit for this company, what can you do, etc. If they are satisfied with your answers, you have a better chance to get the job.

In the end, many of the companies also verify the documents that you provide them. This is to make sure that you haven’t lied in your resume.

The process of recruitment is lengthy. Many of the companies, these days make use of recruitment software to make the process easier. You should apply for the jobs that you know you will be able to handle.