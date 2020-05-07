These features are and will be the website design trend for the next two years

You should know that it is necessary to be aware of all changes in the market to have a competitive advantage among your competitors. A few years ago, design trends moved towards unrestrained creativity – abandoning traditional grids and photos in exchange for vibrant illustrations, bold color schemes and asymmetric layouts. So if you want to know what are and will be the trends of Web Design in 2020, check out our article and find out if any of them could be the key to increasing your conversions.

Vertical page transition

It is not new that people want faster information on the internet. People don’t want to wait much longer. The faster the information your website share, the better the conversion rate will be. Therefore, one of the trends of web design in 2020 is the transition of pages smoothly, and vertically. That’s because no one want to wait for two minutes to open a link at a completely white background. It is unpleasant and leaves the user impatient. It can increase their bounce rates. The transition makes the action smooth and reduces the feeling that the user is waiting for something.

Combining this strategy with an SEO consultancy to increase the loading speed of your website, it is possible to increase your conversions and improve the user experience. Search online and get the best website builder reviews, choose the professional website builder in affordable prices. In addition, vertical movement generates familiarity and improves usability on both desktop and mobile devices.

Simple animations and GIFs

No user likes to access a page and find only columns and more columns of text. Therefore, it is the obligation of every Web Designer to insert images to optimize a website. However, with the insertion of GIFs on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social networks, people are becoming more and more familiar with the animations. Therefore, a trend of Web Design and 2020 is to use simple animations, but that guide the user to the important points of the page. In addition to making a website more dynamic, animations inserted at the right moment of the user’s journey can be decisive in guiding the lead to take the action you want. GIFs can also be very useful, especially to demonstrate simple actions in a few seconds, without the need to produce a video.

3D illustrations

One of the main trends for Web Design in 2020 is to use 3D illustrations as a replacement for photos. The idea is to exchange the common “text and image on the side” for a centralized illustration that shows the brand’s solutions in a cleaner way. The main advantages of using illustrations are: generate user identification, explain the process of using your product / service clearly and helps to humanize the brand. In addition, you can assemble the illustrations based on the visual identity of the brand, reinforcing the company’s branding and generating more trust in the user.

Brutalism: don’t ignore it

Hated by some and loved by others, brutalism is a design style focused only on functionality, ignoring the appearance of a website. As a consequence, websites with brutal design present disorderly elements, very aggressive fonts and little refinement, creating a very “raw” appearance. Many people find the style uncomfortable, but recently it has gained popularity among young audiences, especially when used with elements of the 90’s web. In addition, it is possible to set up a brutal website that is functional and does not look so aggressive. Just select the elements used and test. The truth is that the style can work, but it will depend on your brand strategy, your goal and your audience.

Serif font will be ideal

Till now, serif is used for printing works and sans serif is for digital screen. But what would become of web design trends if they were not to shake that “old idea formed about everything”? While the sans family, with its clean readability, is still the preferred one to be applied in long texts – be it copy or institutional texts – more and more brands are betting on a serif font. Bold serifs can have a very interesting effect on headlines and Meta description.

Even more video content

The video content not only diversifies the page, but caters to a moving audience that does not have time to read lots of text. Be it a video explaining your service or a background video, to give more movement to the site. However, using videos on the site is nothing new. What is new is the movement that Google has made. The search giant favored in the search results the sites that use videos on its pages.

Black and white palettes

The color is one of the most important elements of a website. Strong and vivid color makes the perfect mood, enhances the brand image and soothes the reader’s eyes with a friendly and relaxing interface. As you know, visual identity matters the most. In 2020, you can see several sites using a black and white color scheme, to dare and give more visual prominence. Color is literally how you see the world through the particles of light being absorbed. Combine the colors and you will have a completely striking appearance, with the ideal light and contrast.

Conclusion

In the end, trends come and go. Some last for decades, while others are simply a flash. What matters is that you remain true to the brand you are creating for. Choose the trends that best align with the company’s values. If something is trended, it does not mean that you have to adopt it. You need to choose the trends that are useful to make your projects more effective and impactful.

Creating a website always needs professional intervention. It is not like that you have gathered some ideas, read, see and listen to various you tube videos, articles and blogs, and you can make a website your own using free tools. Never think of it. It will only cost you “NOTHING”. If you are serious about turning your business positively, gaining more and more potential customers, always trust the professionals. Only a properly designed website is capable of doing so.