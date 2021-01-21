Tips to solve the slowing down of your computer

It is frustrating and stressful to wait for the slow, creaking computer to start the simplest task. Time is wasted waiting for completing the simple job and make you upset. Keep reading to find the simple tips on how to fix the slow PC –

Uninstall unused programs

A new computer system might have a load of programs that are pre-installed onto it but is not used by you. The PC gets accumulated with unused programs that could be never used and some of them often run in the background with your knowledge, making the system slow down. And the best solution is to uninstall the unused programs. Click on the Start button and then go to Control Pane. Select the Programs and Features and uninstall the ones you never use one by one.

Delete temporary files

When the browsers are used, the history remains stored in the system. To get rid of all the clutter from the computer, go to My Computer, select the main drive and then click on the Windows folder. Open the folder Temp. Right click on the folder. And select view. Choose the details and select all the old files and press delete key to delete the temp files. Clear the items from the recycle bin as well.

Also, empty the recycle bin as the files build up in the recycle bin as well. Clear it occasionally for better its performance.

Increase hard drive storage

The hard drive tends to get filled and slows down the system. Use the external storage drive over TB for saving your data. The process in the system finds it difficult to complete the task such as recording a video and results in slowing down of the system.

To ensure that your computer is working faster, and not have the hard drive signal you as full, have at least 500 MB of the disk space as available. Check the file explorer for the free space available.

Check the free space available in the main drive, usually the Windows C: and other drives.

Get more RAM

When you try to access several applications at a time, you may notice the system being slow and finding it difficult to move from one application to other. The cause of this could be not having enough RAM. Upgrade the RAM at a most cheaper rate and have the system work fine for you.

Avoid unnecessary startups

When you switch on your computer, some programs in the systems will automatically start to run in the background that affects the speed of the computer.

Click on the start and type Run. Type MSConfig and the new box pops-up. Click the startup tab to check all the applications that run when the computer starts up. Disable all the ones manually that you do not require. Ensure you keep all the vital docs and not accidentally deleted.

Install system updates

When the computer has the latest updates for Windows and the drivers are up-to-date, the system performance improves. Failing to do it will cause the PC to slow down. This can be done from the setting menu. Click Update & Security and the page will tell you if you are lacking the Windows update and the steps that need to be taken to rectify it. If you find difficulty getting the system updated, contact us at PC Dial A Fix. We are the local Bristol Company and we provide all the required computer support to customers in the surrounding areas.

Ensure to keep your system clean

The dust often gets stuck inside the parts of the system that is driven inside by the cooling fan. The dust harms by clogging the airflow. This causes the systems from keeping the temperature down and when it overheats, it tends to get slower.

The solution to this is clean inside out of the system. Turn off the PC and disconnect it from the main switch. While cleaning the inside of the PC, ensure you do not dislodge the essential cables.