Advantages and disadvantages of Samsung M31s

Samsung has launched many mobiles in the market and one of the latest one is Samsung Galaxy M31S is an Android phone that runs on Android 10.0 Oxygen operating system. The mobile also has RAM of 6 GB and 8GB and the internal storage is 128 GB. There are many other advantages and disadvantages and in this article, we will discuss about them.

Advantages

Samsung M31s has many features and specifications and that are of great advantage. Let us discuss each feature in detail.

Availability

The mobile was announced on July 20 and was launched on August. The mobile is now available in online and offline market and people can buy Samsung M31S as per their convenience.

Dimensions

The height of the mobile is 159.3 mm and width is 74.4 mm. The thickness of the mobile is 9.3 mm and weight is 203 grams. Because of these dimensions, people can handle the mobile in single hand and work on it comfortably.

SIM card

Samsung M31S is a dual SIM mobile and both the SIM cards are nano SIM.

Color

The mobile is available in dashing colors of mirage black and mirage blue.

Now let us talk about display.

Display

The display present in the mobile is AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that supports 16 million colors. The size of the display is 56.5 inches. The screen resolution is great as it is 1080 x 2400 pixels and the pixel density is 405 ppi. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and it is a multitouch screen.

Camera

People can enjoy taking pictures, as there are two cameras, rear and front. The rear camera is of 64 MP and it has many features like LED flash, geo tagging, HDR, panorama, digital zoom, etc. Video can be recorded at 2160pixels at the rate of 30 fps. The front camera or selfie camera has the lens of 32 MP and it has only HDR feature. The camera can record video at 2160 pixels at the rate of 30 fps.

Memory

The internal storage of the mobile is 128 GB and people can store a lot of files. Besides this, people can also expand the storage, as microSD card slot is also available in the mobile. The RAM of the mobile is 6 and 8 GB, which helps the mobile to perform very well.

Battery

The mobile has powerful lithium polymer battery, which is of 6,000 mAh and is non-removable. The battery charges at 25 watts at a very fast speed.

Processor and chipset

The mobile consists of two quad core processors, which has made it an octa core processor. One of these processors is 4 x 2.3 GHz and the other one is 4 x 1.7 GHz. Chipset [resent in the mobile is Exynos 9611.

Disadvantages

There are a few disadvantages in the mobile, which are as follows.

The battery of the mobile cannot be removed so once the battery is gone, it cannot be replaced.

The mobile is not waterproof so it should be protected from the liquids.

Wrapping Up

These are some of the advantages and disadvantages of the mobile and people can enjoy using it with care.